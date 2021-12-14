Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Incyte worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
