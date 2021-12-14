Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

