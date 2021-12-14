Injective Protocol Price Hits $8.07 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $352.34 million and approximately $39.62 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00017086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00038723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “



