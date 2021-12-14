Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,900.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,600.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,021 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.18 per share, with a total value of C$15,498.78.

TSE FR traded down C$0.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.32. 573,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,850. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$13.14 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

