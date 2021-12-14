Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Sells 78,997 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

8X8 stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 1,402,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,674. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 304,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

