Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 572,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,112. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

