Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80.

On Monday, November 22nd, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

ACVA traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 1,000,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,478. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after buying an additional 1,274,938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83,772 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.