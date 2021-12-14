Insider Selling: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells 498,598 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $7,578,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75.

OWL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 216,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,726. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,652,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,853,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OWL shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

