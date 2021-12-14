Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Sells 1,752 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:CPT traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $173.43. 17,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,277. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 145.74, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average of $149.98. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.07.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,152.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
