Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,503,678.13.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, William Robert Peterson sold 28,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$1,494,768.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$953,911.80.

On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.75. 7,537,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,969. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.18. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

