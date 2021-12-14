Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells 4,425 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 382,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,057. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kirby by 60.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

