Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells 4,425 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:KEX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 382,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,057. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.
Kirby Company Profile
Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.
