Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Sells 2,117 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $77.93. 16,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
