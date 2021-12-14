Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Sells 2,117 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $77.93. 16,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.