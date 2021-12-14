Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ROK traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

