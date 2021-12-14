Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSN traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

