Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $200,240.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $200,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock remained flat at $$100.36 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,797. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

