Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 202,995.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.86% of Inspired Entertainment worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 353.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $276.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

