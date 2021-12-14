Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

ITR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.59 and a 12-month high of C$5.16. The stock has a market cap of C$170.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.93.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

