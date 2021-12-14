Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 4.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $193,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $603.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

