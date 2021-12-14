Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $164,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

FB opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,422,638 shares of company stock worth $482,446,187 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

