International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. 1,793,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

