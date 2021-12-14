Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Hits $4.80 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and $175.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $25.24 or 0.00053389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.78 or 0.08011569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,393.85 or 1.00243189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.03 or 0.01104150 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,398,891 coins and its circulating supply is 190,293,177 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

