Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BIPS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,204. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £313.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.01.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
