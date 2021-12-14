Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BIPS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,204. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £313.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.01.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

