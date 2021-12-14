Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.