Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the November 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 796.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter.

PXI opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

