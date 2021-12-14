Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of PUI opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $664,000.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

