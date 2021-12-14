Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) is Darwin Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $217.50 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $208.98 and a one year high of $264.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average of $246.00.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.