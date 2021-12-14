Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Emera (EMA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Emera (TSE: EMA):

12/2/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Emera had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Emera was given a new C$60.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Emera was given a new C$61.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

11/12/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Emera had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$61.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$59.00.

Shares of TSE EMA traded up C$1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. Emera Incorporated has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$61.20. The firm has a market cap of C$15.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.21.

Get Emera Incorporated alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.