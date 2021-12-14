Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA) in the last few weeks:
- 12/13/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $218.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $198.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $198.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 11/3/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..
- 11/2/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.
MAA stock opened at $217.37 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $219.50. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.27 and a 200 day moving average of $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $61,313,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
