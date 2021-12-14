Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA) in the last few weeks:

12/13/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $218.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $198.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $198.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

11/3/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

11/2/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

MAA stock opened at $217.37 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $219.50. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.27 and a 200 day moving average of $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $61,313,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

