Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dollarama (DLMAF)

Dollarama (OTCMKTS: DLMAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

