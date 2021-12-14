Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.00.

12/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.25.

10/29/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.75 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

10/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.38 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,700. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.55. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.33.

Get Crescent Point Energy Corp alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.