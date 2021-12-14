IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 2.9% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $95.45 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00334159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

