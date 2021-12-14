Ira Liran Acquires 49,150 Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Ira Liran acquired 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ira Liran acquired 9,850 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $100,667.00.

Shares of COCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 23,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,681. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

