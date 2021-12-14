iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 190,076 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,285 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,942,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. 500,142 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

