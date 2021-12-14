iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. 3,221,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.