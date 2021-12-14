iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,161 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $108.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

