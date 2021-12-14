iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,082 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.