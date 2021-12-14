iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $163.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

