iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $116,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.58. 28,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

