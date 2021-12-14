iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

