iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period.

SHV opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

