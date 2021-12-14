iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

