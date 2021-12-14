iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $30,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.91 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

