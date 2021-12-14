iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.26. 96,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

