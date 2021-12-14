iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.00 and last traded at C$20.03. Approximately 107,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 235,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.26.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.