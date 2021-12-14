Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

