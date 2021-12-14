Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $162.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

