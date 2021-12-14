James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,256.43 ($16.60).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.20) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.20) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
In related news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 23,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £99,998.54 ($132,150.84).
James Fisher and Sons Company Profile
James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.
