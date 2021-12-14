James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,221,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $715,120,000 after purchasing an additional 659,518 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 103,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,995,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $410,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.72.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

