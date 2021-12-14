Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $578,148.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00200982 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

