Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 650,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ STRR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.12. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
